Men At Work’s Australian anthem Land Down Under has been re-imagined in Yolŋu Matha by north-east Arnhem Land band King Stingray for the nation’s new tourism campaign.

The track, released on Wednesday and available to listen to in the player below, features a mix of English and Yolŋu Matha lyrics recorded in collaboration with Men At Work founder Colin Hay.

It has been released as part of Tourism Australia’s new Come and Say G’Day campaign, which launches on Thursday in key international markets.

The campaign film follows Ruby, a souvenir kangaroo voiced by Ruby Byrne and Louie, a toy unicorn voiced by Will Arnett on an adventure across Australia.

Federal Trade and Tourism Minister Don Farrell said the campaign would standout on the global stage.

“This global tourism campaign is a critical step to rebuilding our visitor economy and supporting our tourism industry, which has been through the most challenging period in recent years,” he said.

“Come and Say G’day is an iconic Australian welcome, and the use of some of the most recognisable and stunning scenery will remind the world why Australia is the best place to take a holiday.”

Tourism Australia managing director Phillipa Harrison said Ruby the CGI souvenir kangaroo, has been appearing on billboards around the world in the past week.

“Come and Say G’day is unashamedly and unmistakably Australian through the use of a globally recognisable icon in Ruby the kangaroo who goes on an adventure across the country to show all that Australia has to offer,” she said.

“After a challenging time around the world, our uplifting and joyful campaign will stand out in what is a highly competitive international tourism market.”

A short film produced as part of the campaign will be launched in Manahatta (New York City) on Thursday.

Come and Say G’Day is Tourism Australia’s first major campaign since the ill-timed UK-focused Matesong featuring Kylie Minogue, which debuted just before COVID-19 shut down international travel.