Residents of Urapanga, a remote Indigenous community 600 kilometres southwest of Darwin, have cut consumption of sugary drinks by 43% over the past year.

Urapunga Aboriginal Corporation board member Antonella Pascoe said the community was drinking too much sugar, so a plan was hatched to turn things around.

“As directors of the store, we felt like we could make a positive change,” she said.

The store has achieved this success by limiting the size of soft drinks they are selling and implementing Sugar-Free Wednesdays.

“We know that the community is now drinking less sugar. One of the best things is the way it has made the community think about what they are drinking, even on days when they can buy sugary drinks,” said Ms Pascoe.

Outback Stores health and nutrition manager Anna Murison praised the local leadership.

“We love to see community leaders taking action to improve health outcomes and are always keen to assist in implementing the measures they choose,” she said.

Urapanga Store manager Brendan Turner said that whilst some people get frustrated at the restrictions, the measures have started a conversation about healthier living and sugar consumption.

“More people are choosing sugar-free options the rest of the week, after first trying them on Wednesday. So even though it’s just one day, the effect of Wednesday is carried through to every day,” he said

Outback Stores area manager Wayne Martin said further ways of reducing sugar sales and consumption, like restricting the sale of confectionery, ice creams, or the size of table sugar sold, were being considered.

“We can propose different measures to stores, but ultimately it’s the store directors who choose what they’d like to implement in their community,” he said.

Over the past decade the proportion of full-sugar drinks being sold has dropped 34% across stores serviced by Outback Stores and water sales have increased 131%.