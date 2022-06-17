New South Wales Aboriginal Land Council has given in-principle support to a new bill to protect Aboriginal heritage set to be introduced by veteran MP Fred Nile next week.

The Council described Mr Nile’s Aboriginal Cultural Heritage (Culture is Identity) Bill 2022 as “a meaningful starting point” to reform Aboriginal culture and heritage protection for future generations.

NSWALC chairman Danny Chapman said current laws to manage and protect Aboriginal culture and heritage were outdated and overdue for reform.

“For many decades NSWALC has called on the NSW Parliament and the NSW Government to pursue robust new legislation to better protect Aboriginal culture and heritage in NSW and include Aboriginal people in decision-making processes,” he said.

“However, NSW remains the only state to continue to manage Aboriginal culture and heritage through flora and fauna legislation – the National Parks and Wildlife Act.”

The Land Council understands the new Bill incorporates their long-standing key reform principles, and will greatly assist in achieving an improved, more efficient and fit for purpose regulatory framework.

It is hoped the new Bill will ensure Indigenous people led heritage protection and development independent of government and with minimal ministerial input.

NSWALC said new heritage were urgently needed.

Mr Nile has previously indicated his new Bill would aim to prevent the destruction of Aboriginal heritage by awarding custodianship of sites, objects, and remains to a newly created state agency, the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Council, membership of which would be 100 per cent Aboriginal.