A $10.7m Federal cash injection into domestic and family violence in the Northern Territory will not solve the long-term crisis facing the region, a local service has warned.

The October Federal budget will include the extra funding following a request from the Northern Territory government.

Earlier this week Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth said the funding would support violence helplines, housing and accommodation services, child support services, and perpetrator interventions and men’s behaviour programs.

“We recognise there are complexities around delivering support services in remote parts of the Territory, so it’s critical they are receiving the funding they need to keep women and children safe,” she said.

“One woman dies every ten days in Australia at the hands of her former or current partner and we know Indigenous women and children are at higher risk of experiencing family and domestic violence.

“Importantly this funding will also help First Nations women and children living in rural and remote communities across the Northern Territory.”

Dawn House executive officer Susan Crane said the one off “top-up” would not go far enough.

“The challenge of continuously receiving on/off funding is that you start up a project only for it to end when money runs out,” she said.

“This is not a long-term solution to reducing the amount of DFV in the NT.

“The Northern Territory government has done broad consultations across the sector and the bottom line the NT needs to make any difference in reducing the appalling rates of DFV is $15 million per annum on an ongoing basis.”

Ms Crane said the Northern Territory government and the domestic/family violence sector have asked for needs-based funding rather funding based on population size.

“Dawn House looks forward to working collaboratively with both the NT and Commonwealth governments to reduce the incidents of DFV in our community,” she said.

Northern Territory Domestic, Family and Sexual Violence Minister Kate Worden said the Territory’s domestic and family violence rates were the worst in Australia.

“Our domestic homicide rate is six times the national average. Our rate of domestic and family violence related assaults is three times the national average and is three times higher than any other Australian jurisdiction,” she said.

“We are grateful we have a federal government who has listened to our concerns. The extra $10.7 million enables a total investment of $54 million this year to address and prevent domestic family and sexual violence here in the Northern Territory.”

The Federal Government will release the National Plan to End Violence Against Women and Children 2022-2032 by October.