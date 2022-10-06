In 2022, not-for-profit organisation MADALAH now provides over 400 secondary and tertiary education scholarships. Predominately federally funded the organisation provides opportunities for Indigenous students from regional and remote communities to access a high-quality education not always available in their community. MADALAH also partners with a number of corporate organisations and host fundraising events to provide the same opportunities to Perth based students and to close the gap in Indigenous education.

MADALAH prides themselves on their student led approach with applicants given the opportunity to choose from 23 partner schools, giving them the opportunity decide which school is best suited to their family.

More than a scholarship, MADALAH offer a holistic view to education through their wrap around support programs seeing students and their families supported from the application process, throughout their school journey and eventually onto graduation all including but not limited to one-on-one mentoring, leadership programs and youth camps.

Student and Family Support Manager, Casey Drummond said:

“Our core business is providing scholarships, what we do best and the reason we’re successful is because we have a really strong wraparound support program, which we’ve developed over a number of years to be student led and what the students and families actually need“ she proudly stated.

“Our Student Support Team consists of five Indigenous staff members whose roles are flexible to the needs of our students and families to ensure student success every step of the way”

True to their student led approach, MADALAH include students on their fundraising journey to ensure others have the same access to quality education as they do.

The MADALAH Ball has become a regular must-go-to event on the WA calendar for many years now and this year MADALAH took the decision to host the event bi-annually. In its place this year MADALAH is to host its first ever Student Showcase which was created at the request of its students. This event has been entirely orchestrated by our students who will feature in a theatre style show including performances by students with speeches, traditional dance, and musical numbers.

The Student Showcase will take place at Crown on Friday 14th of October.

