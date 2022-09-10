The Magpies have sunk the Fremantle Dockers’ finals dreams in emphatic fashion with an 11.13 (79) to 9.5 (59) win at the MCG on Saturday night.

Collingwood livewire Jack Ginnivan proved the difference, booting three goals and reading the ball with aplomb to keep the pressure on up front all night.

It was a quiet night for the Indigenous players on the field, with Dockers veteran Michael Walters the pick of the bunch, booting two late goals after his starring three-goal performance the previous week.

From the outset the game appeared destined to become an enthralling encounter, with both teams desperate to keep the ball moving in a rare end-to-end first quarter which saw plenty of running.

But while Collingwood found the middle of the big sticks four times, the Dockers were unable to finsh their attacking plays off, ending the first quarter goalless for the second straight game.

The Magpies turned the screws on the Dockers in the second term, using the fast-paced game to the advantage as they pushed out to a 6.6 (42) to 2.2 (14) by half time.

Magpies forward Ash Johnson had a few golden opportunities in space and from set shots, but was unable to convert on the night, finishing 0.3.

On the other side, Michael Walters was busy for the Dockers without providing the fireworks which sparked his side’s revival against the Bulldogs, finishing 2.0 for the game.

Alex Pearce had a quiet night, laying five tackles and notching up 10 disposals.

Walters gave his side a sniff with a goal late in third as game appeared to be slipping away, but it wasn’t to be as the Magpies shut out any chance of a second miracle Dockers fightback in as many weeks.

There was a late flurry of goals for the Dockers, but the damage had already been done.

The Magpies now face the Sydney Swans at the SCG in the semi final, while the Brisbane Lions will travel to Melbourne to face Geelong.