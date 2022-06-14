Tasmania’s Treaty journey will take an important step forward next month, with a major gathering planned to discuss establishing an Aboriginal advisory body for the state.

The advisory body will be empowered to guide the next steps on truth-telling and Treaty.

Tasmanian Aboriginal Affairs Minister Roger Jaensch said the government was committed to establishing truth-telling and a pathway to Treaty.

“This process must be informed and co-designed by Tasmanian Aboriginal people,” he said.

“All Tasmanian Aboriginal organisations have been invited to send delegates to a gathering in July, to discuss the process of establishing an Aboriginal advisory body, to guide the next steps on truth-telling and Treaty.

“The pathway to Truth-telling and Treaty is a historic journey, and I am optimistic about what we can achieve together for current and future generations.”

Karadi Aboriginal Corporation chief executive Rachel Dunn said she was pleased the government was following through on its commitment.

“We look forward to seeing the outcome of the initial gathering and the steps to progress forward with positive outcomes for the community,” she said.

“After our disappointment in seeing the hours we spent giving valuable feedback to the initial report not included, we are hoping it’s a much more meaningful process and the term co-design is honoured during this process.

“Whilst we think it’s great organisations were invited to the table, we also think it’s a fantastic opportunity for community members to have their own sovereign voice, especially those whose voices have gone unheard for many years.”

About $500,000 has been allocated in the 2022-23 State budget to offset the increased costs to Aboriginal people who have engaged in the process to date.