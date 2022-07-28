Marion Scrymgour says the “horse has now bolted” on town camp alcohol bans in the Northern Territory following the expiry of Federal invention legislation.

In her maiden speech to Parliament, the Lingiari MP labelled its swift termination and the Northern Territory government’s support of an opt-in policy for individual community alcohol bans as a ‘bogus or a gammon’ recalibration of strong booze laws.

Ms Scrymgour likened the ending of alcohol bans to pulling Australian troops out of Afghanistan, which put vulnerable people at risk.

While torn on the Stronger Futures Policy, which encompassed the ban, Ms Scrymgour said the new government was in no position to change it.

“Before they were allowed to lapse many organisations and many Aboriginal people called on the former government to look at harm minimisation that should have been properly addressed,” she said.

“That is the work that should have been done 12 months ago.

“The new federal Labor government isn’t in a position to reinstate expired legislation and it shouldn’t.”

Ms Scrymgour called commentary hailing the move as an exercise of self-determination as “ludicrous”.

“You can’t just suddenly pull the pin on it without any protection sanctuary or plan for the vulnerable women and children whom the original measure was supposed to protect,” she said.

“To do that is more negligent at the level of impact on actual lives.

“It is certainly not self determination for an Aboriginal child to be constantly exposed to alcohol abuse in the home and to the violence which results from it.”

She is said she is “heartened” by the ongoing conversations with the Northern Territory’s Chief Minister and Prime Minister.

In her first address to the Lower House Ms Scrymgour outlined the employment possibilities in the Territory, touching on the need to mitigate the impact of mining in the Beetaloo basin.

“We have an expansive and valuable pastoral industry, a potential new renewables bonanza and a tourism sector which is brimming with potential all these things rely on a clean environment and access to land,” she said.

Ms Scrymgour said her election to Parliament was tinged with some sadness, noting she was now part of a Federal Government which had designated both of her parents as wards of the Commonwealth.

Ms Scrymgour thanked the outgoing member for Lingiari, Warren Snowdon for his “support advice and guidance”, along with the migrant community for their contribution to the electorate.