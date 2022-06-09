V8 Supercar royalty Mark Winterbottom’s car will be adorned with a rainbow serpent in honour of Indigenous culture for next two championship rounds.

Winterbottom, a one-time Bathurst winner, and his Irwin Racing Holden team has today unveiled the livery for its vehicles for the next two rounds in Darwin and Townsville.

It comes after the Darwin round was chosen as the sport’s first Indigenous round, with all teams set to roll out Indigenous livery.

Irwin Racing Holden’s livery was designed by Kalkadoon artist Chern’ee Sutton, whose previous work includes designs for the NRL Indigenous all stars guernsey, designed Borobi for the 2018 Commonwealth Games, and branding for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

“I’m incredibly proud and honoured to design the IRWIN Racing indigenous livery, it’s such an amazing event and very exciting to be a part of,” Sutton said.

“I can’t wait to see the car racing around the track and the fact that Supercars have taken the extra step in using indigenous designs and artists makes me feel extremely humbled and proud to be a part of it.

“I was so overwhelmed when I saw the car in real life, the photos looked amazing but they didn’t do it justice until you see the detail of the artwork on the car itself, it’s incredible.”

The livery retains Irwin Racing’s colours with Indigenous art running across the whole car and a large community symbol in the shape of a wheel in the centre.

Other symbolism thread throughout the design includes nods to spectators, drivers and the rainbow serpent representing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture.

Winterbottom said plenty of detail had gone into the look and storyline of the car.

“I love the look of the car and it’s a special time of year where we get to celebrate our strong Indigenous culture in Australia which is fantastic for Supercars to be a part of,” he said.

“I’m honoured to represent it and hopefully I represent it well and put this car up the front.

“I love the story behind the livery and I love the fact you’ve got to delve in and look at the detail as there is a story behind every little part of it.”

The Darwin Triple Crown will race on June 17 to 19, and the Townsville 500 will take place July 8 to 10.