Martu woman Jessica Curnuck has gained firsthand experience of what it takes to be the boss of one of Australia’s largest companies through its CEO for a Day program.

The registered nurse in April joined Fortescue chief executive Elizabeth Gaines and fellow leaders for the release of the company’s March 2022 quarterly production report.

Ms Curnuck has pursued a career in health having experienced first-hand the power of positive medical experiences.

Six years of working in healthcare in regional WA has led Ms Curnuck to her role today as a registered nurse at Fortescue’s Chichester Hub.

“As an Indigenous person, I understand the generational effects of poor health outcomes for my people,” she said.

“My passion is to educate Indigenous and non-Indigenous people about how to break the cycle of chronic illness.

“Nursing wasn’t something I originally wanted to do with my life, but now I am able to use my role to make a real difference in the lives of others, helping to close the gap and rebuild the trust in the medical field.”

Ms Curnuck said becoming CEO for a day was an unexpected opportunity she was excited to take part in.

Ms Gaines said the program supported promising Indigenous team members in their leadership aspirations.

“Jess lives and breathes Fortescue’s unique Values and culture, serving as a mentor to young Indigenous teammates and consistently setting a high standard for them to aspire to,” she said.

“Through her commitment, courage and determination she goes the extra mile both in her role and outside of work, and we are incredibly proud to have her as a member of the Fortescue family.”