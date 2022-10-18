A First Nations Voice leader says a group of influential Aboriginal people trying to drum up support for a campaign against the Voice to Parliament are turning their backs on the Uluru Statement.

Ngyunngai Warren Mundine on Monday told 2GB Aboriginal Liberal Party members were against the Voice and warned the party against “hanging them out to dry” by backing the Labor Government’s plan.

From the Heart advisory group member Thomas Mayor said Mr Mundine was dismissing the views of more than 60 per cent of Australians and 80 per cent of Indigenous people who support the Voice.

“We respect Mr Mundine’s right to voice his opinion, but his comments also dismiss this clear majority of grassroots support among Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people for a Voice.

“By seeking to divide this national discussion, Mr Mundine is turning his back on the hundreds of delegates who took part in the Uluru Dialogue and who delivered the Uluru Statement from the heart to the Parliament and to the Australian people in 2017.”

Mr Mayor said Mr Mundine and other members of Parliament dismissing the Voice were accustomed to influence.

“Sadly this isn’t the case for most Indigenous Australians and particularly those in remote

and regional areas,” he said.

“The whole purpose of a Voice to Parliament is to address this imbalance.”

Mr Mundine and Federal Country Liberal Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price have been among the most ardent critics of the Voice, arguing it was virtue signalling which would divide government on racial grounds.

“Why do we have to go through all this pain and suffering over the Constitution when in actual fact Aboriginal people do have a voice,” Mr Mundine told 2GB’s Ben Fordham.

“We are in parliaments all across the country and we lobby like everyone else does in Australia.

Mr Mundine said the Voice would not stop crime or improve school attendance of Indigenous youth.

Greens Senator Lidia Thorpe has also criticised Labor’s plan as a waste, instead calling for all three elements of the Uluru Statement – Voice, Treaty, Truth, to be progressed simultaneously.