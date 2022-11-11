First Nations gamers have begun to make waves in the gaming world, with more and more of them streaming gaming content on the platform Twitch.

Twitch have previously partnered with Indigitek to provide up-and-coming creators with support through scholarships.

From classic gaming to art and anime streams, First Nations streamers are engaging with communities around the world and sharing their culture.

Jordy (gonebub)

Jordy or bub as she goes by online is a First Nations woman from Gumbaynggirr, Wakka Wakka and Mununjali country. On Twitch you’ll find her streaming APEX Legends and having fun with community.

Jordy said she got into streaming on a whim.

“I think I just wanted to try it out,” she said.

“A few friends had also asked me to try it, so I said why not.”

Now she has over 800 followers on Twitch and over 1000 followers on Instagram, all from her gaming endeavours.

Jordy said streaming gives her the opportunity to connect with mob from all over Australia.

“My favourite thing about streaming is making connections, building a community and also making some amazing life long friends,” she said.

“There’s also a lot of mob that are within the gaming community too.

“So it feels really good having that safe space with your mob as well.”

Jordy said she hopes to continue growing, and see where streaming takes her.

Rubii (lifeofrubii)

A Lama Lama streamer and artist based in Naarm (Melbourne), fellow gamers will find Rubii streaming her gameplay, activism and art.

She started streaming back in 2019, with influences like PewDiePie spurring her on.

Now she uses her platform to build an entire community around her and make internet friends everywhere she goes.

Rubii said connecting with other people has been her favourite thing about streaming.

“I’ve managed to meet so many incredible people from the last few years of streaming and it’s been amazing,” she said.

“I’ve made so many new friends through streaming by being active within various communities, like the Apex Legends OCE community.

“Through streaming I’ve also met other Indigenous streamers, who are family at this point. They’re people I hold very close to my heart now.”

As for what she hopes to do with her Twitch channel in the future, Rubii said she wants to be vocal about First Nations issues here in Australia.

“My hope for the future of my channel is to reach a wider audience and work towards making a positive impact on my community,” she said.

“I’m very vocal about the issues affecting First Nations people here in Australia.

“I just want to reach people, and make some sort of change.”

Tessa (Lupawolfl52)

Hailing from Waanyi and Arrernte country, Tessa or Lupawolfl52 began using Twitch as a creative outlet to build up her own confidence with public speaking.

Her speciality includes streaming while wearing wolf ears while sharing her gameplay with her online community.

She began streaming as a way to fill time, and it has since become a creative hobby.

Tessa said she has loved the opportunity to be able to reach other mob through streaming.

“My favourite thing about streaming is that it has given me the chance to connect to an Indigenous community of gamers and content creators that I didn’t know was out there,” she said.

“My friend nominated me to be a part of Twitch’s NAIDOC stream team a few years ago and from there I made some great friends and became a part of the Indigitek community.

“It felt like I was able to reconnect to a part of my identity that I felt like I had lost.”

Tessa said she hopes she is able to provide a safe space for her streaming community.

“My viewers are able to interact with me during my streams by redeeming jump scare sounds or completing little challenges,” she said.

“They can join a discord I’ve set up and they can hang out with each other outside of streams, to chat, play games or share news.”

In the future, Tessa hopes to build a bigger community and break down the negative stigma around gaming while showcasing the way it can bring a community together.

Jordy, Rubii and Tessa are coming together alongside other First Nations creators to launch an all First Nations content group in the next year.