When Alan Teale founded Yibirmarra Paints the idea wasn’t to fill his pockets by signing contracts with big business and real estate giants, it was to turn a profit and filter it straight back through the community.

“The idea of the paint supplier was to feed the foundation,” he said.

“To do good.”

The company acts as the commercial backbone to the Yibimarra foundation’s community work and campaigns to close the gap.

The 66-year-old Wiradjuri man has a history of success in real estate and academia, making the most of his long list of contacts to lend his hand where required and bring others along with him.

Mr Teale is steadfast that a transparent approach and active organisation is key to generating support.

“It’s supporting a project rather than an idea,” he said.

“Instead of it being seed money, that’s running money, to keep it running.”

For Yibirmirra and those working alongside the buy-in has come in spades.

When Living Hope church in inner-Sydney Camperdown came to Mr Teale last year with plans of hosting a local food bank the numbers of people attending, volunteering and amount of food donated grew as quickly as the idea.

Food donation services SecondBite, PlateitForward, Foodbank and registered charities Good360 and Thread Together quickly jumped on board to bring in four tonnes of food and resources for the 200-odd people coming through the doors each Tuesday afternoon.

“You don’t have to be a member of the church, you’ve just got to be in need,” Mr Teale said.

Any leftovers are spread as far as possible.

The initiative has expanded to include emergency drop offs to the local homeless people, high schools and others in need around the state, including a number of Indigenous communities.

Yibirmarra foundation and partners sent 24 palates of food and resources to mob in NSW’s Northern Rivers during the peak of the March floods.

“No one that works here is doing it for their ego,” Mr Teale said.

“We want to grow this so that no, no person goes hungry.”

The numbers have grown so large in recent months the church has started providing hot meals for those coming down.

The church goes as far as facilitating homeless community members into accommodation.

“It’s an honour, it really is a privilege,” church staff member Raquel Zulian said.

“It’s beautiful to give.”

Going almost full circle, Yibirmarra plans to open a non-profit gallery to support First Nations artists, cutting the margins other galleries charge after sale.

For now, Mr Teale makes the drive up to Sydney each week to meet the raft of volunteers working for those in need.

The Living Hope church food bank opens 2:30pm every Tuesday in Camperdown.