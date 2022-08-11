On the WAFL field for Perth Football Club, Wangkatha man Samuel Stubbs has been known to put in a gruelling, arduous effort to bag a win for the Demons.

On TikTok however, Stubbs is always up for having a laugh and looking for an opportunity to share his culture through dance.

Although tentative at first, Stubbs found himself on the platform because of encouragement from his younger brother and nephew.

Now he has got more than 100k followers, videos with more than 1 million views and was recently flown out to Darwin by TikTok Australia to attend the National Indigenous Music Awards.

Stubbs said he started posting videos on TikTok of him just having a dance.

“I started with just shaking a leg and just having a dance, sharing culture, dancing way,” he said.

“I had seen some people do some Aboriginal dance on TikTok, not a whole heap of it.

“And I just jumped on a couple of trends…and I was like oh they’re just dancing to it, I’m just going to shake a leg because the beat suited it.”

Stubbs found there was a niche for his videos of cultural dance and videos of him on the WAFL field.

His TikTok is filled with videos of him kicking goals and free kicks on the field, followed by his personalised celebrations.

Whilst playing, Stubbs said a few players on opposing sides can make a few comments about his TikTok. But it doesn’t phase him.

“Every time I line up for a goal someone makes a comment, “oh is this going to be a TikTok?’ he said.

“On the weekend I made a joke back saying I’ll put a couple of you boys up on TikTok if you do a celebration for me.

“But they didn’t give me the celebration I was looking for.”

Despite his best efforts to share his culture on TikTok, Stubbs said racist comments were something he encountered fairly frequently.

“There were quite a few racist comments early on and I would reply to them in a video but in a good sort of way, just smiling and continuing to dance,” he said.

“It’s (racism) always been there and it’s getting stamped out a lot more in the world at the moment which is good, but in the social media side of it it’s still quite big.

“We come across it every year an AFL Aboriginal player, someone’s made a racist comment online about them.

“So I expected that there would be some, didn’t quite expect there would be so many.”

Despite the racism, Stubbs said positive and uplifting comments helped him keep creating content.

“There was so many other supportive comments that would be like ‘be proud of your culture’,” he said.

“From non-Indigenous people as well just supporting and being very grateful for the content that I was sharing.

“it made me keep doing what I was doing.”

Stubbs said he was in disbelief at the opportunities TikTok has been able to open up for him.

But the best part of being a content creator on TikTok is the ability for him to be a good role model to young Aboriginal kids across Australia.

“I never thought it could do what it has done for me so far, like I’ve been able to fly to Sydney with TikTok Australia, I got to go to the National Indigenous Music Awards,” he said.

“It’s sort of like a bit of fame and in a way it’s pretty funny but I get a lot of young Aboriginal kids who look up to me.

“And loving the dances and the culture especially if they haven’t been brought up around their culture as much.

“I used to be the kid who would look up to the footy players and things like that and now I’ve got that from TikTok which is pretty crazy.”

After a bye last weekend, Stubbs is back on the pitch for the Demons this Saturday against Claremont.