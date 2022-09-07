The Melbourne City Council has joined the Change the Date movement, announcing it will approach the Federal Government in advocacy of Australia Day’s date to be changed.

The decision by councillors to support the stance follows an independent survey of more than 1,600 City of Melbourne residents and business owners, which found nearly 60 per cent of respondents want to see Australia Day celebrated on a different date.

In endorsing the position the council join all five Traditional Owner organisations of the Eastern Kulin nation which unanimously support a date change.

The council will deliver an information campaign to the community to explain the sentiments held by First Nations people about January 26.

Citizenship ceremonies will continue to be held on the date, as will activities acknowledging First Nations perspectives.

City of Melbourne Lord Mayor Sally Capp said the council’s decision represented the perspective of the majority of Melburnians.

“It’s clear there is majority support in our municipality to change the date on which we celebrate our nation – that’s why we will lobby the Federal Government to change the date of Australia Day,” she said.

“We’ve sought feedback from a wide range of voices in our community to understand the most unifying way to celebrate what it means to be Australian.

“It’s ultimately the Federal Government’s decision to change the date. Until then, we will continue to support a range of activities on 26 January, including citizenship ceremonies.”

City of Melbourne Aboriginal portfolio lead councillor Olivia Ball said the progressive decision reflected changing views about Australia Day across Melbourne.

“The majority of Melburnians want to change the date on which Australia Day is celebrated, and we’re proud to take a strong stance in advancing this important discussion,” she said.

“We need to find a new way forward that acknowledges our history and respects First Nations voices.”

59.8 per cent of respondents to the Melbourne City Council’s survey collectively supported changing the date of Australia Day, with 31.6 per cent opposed to a change.