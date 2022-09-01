Melbourne Fashion Week is back for another year and brags a week of eclectic, show-stopping fashion with a huge spread of First Nations designers.

MFW will put on runway events, fashion-focused conversations, pop up shops and fashion capsules full of designs, scattered over Melbourne.

This year’s MFW ambassador is Gamaliaraay singer and songwriter Thelma Plum who is set to perform at the Collins Dome Closing Runway on October 16.

In an Instagram post, Plum said she was thrilled to be apart of the program this year.

“So excited to announce that I am (the) Melbourne Fashion Week ambassador for 2022,” she said.

“I am beyond grateful to be a part of this event and excited to see the city come alive with all the amazing fashion.”

The 2022 MFW runways will see Indigenous designers from all over the country gather on Naarm to showcase their fashion.

While First Nations designs are walking in various runway shows, a culmination of First Nations talent will come together on the ganbu marra runway on October 15.

Some of the design houses featured on various runways include MAARA Collective, Murrii Quu Couture, Kirrikin and recent NIFA winner Denni Francisco of Ngali.

MFW will also see two pop up shops from Trading Blak exhibiting the designs of Gillawarra Arts, Ginny’s Girl Gang, Jarin Street, Lillardia Briggs-Houston, Nungala Creative and Take Pride Movement.

Cheryl Creed, the Gunggari, Pitta-Pitta, Bindal, Kannhy and Quandamooka founder and designer of Murrii Quu Couture will be showcasing her new collection at M/FW.

“It’ll be a brand new, unseen collection,” Creed said.

“It’s going to be a bit over the top because I really want to celebrate this year.

“And I don’t want to hear ‘that’s good’ or ‘that’s great’, I want people to say ‘oh wow’.”

The list of runways featuring First Nations designers include:

Urban Garden Runway featuring:

Buluuy Mirrii

Ngali

Fashion x Art at State Library Victoria featuring:

Lillardia Briggs Houston (Ngarru Miimi)

Walker Lane Runway featuring:

Ngali

Modest Fashion Runway featuring:

Murrii Quu Couture

Ganbu Marra Runway featuring:

Adjadura

Ambery Days

Elverina Johnson

Gammin Threads

Gapuwiyak Culture and Arts with Aly De Groot

Injalak Arts with Ally Beahan

Kamara

Kirrikin

K I Y A – Fibre Artistry

Native Swimwear Australia

Nungala Creative

Paul McCann

Take Pride Movement

Wuurn of Kanak

Yanggurdi

Yarrenyty Arltere Artists

Collins Dome Closing Runway featuring: