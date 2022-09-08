They say never meet your heroes, but listening to a few words from Harry Grant has only inspired rugby league prodigy Gabriel Satrick to aim higher.

Satrick’s recent trip to Melbourne to meet the star hooker turned into greeting his new teammate by the end of the day.

The schoolyard hero of Ipswich State High walked into the Storm’s front office at their AAMI Park headquarters and walked out agreeing to a multi-year deal from 2023.

But not before the diminutive hooker, who has starred for Queensland during a short State of Origin stint so far, shared a few encouraging words on their similar journeys.

“He was saying to me that he was a halfback like me, and then transferred to hooker,” he said of Grant.

“And that playing first at half gives you more like vision than (starting) at hooker.”

The Indigenous year 12 student has been grabbing headlines around Queensland schoolboy competitions, initially in Ipswich’s stunning comeback to claim its inaugural Langer Cup win named in honour of the school’s most famous graduate.

But Satrick, who left Cairns last year to pursue his NRL ambitions, saved his best for the latest Cup final that pitted the best teams from either end of the state.

It took 10 minutes of the second half to score or set up three tries and turn the Paul Hall Cup decider on its head in a 30-10 win over Ignatius Park College of Townsville.

The scoreboard quickly ticked over from 4-all at the break to 22-4 courtesy of a touch of magic from the incumbent Australian schoolboy hooker.

Satrick’s family was convinced the furthest away club from their tightknit Yarrabah Aboriginal community would best look after his best interests.

Brisbane had previously identified the Thubi Warra and Yam Torres Strait Islander’s raw ability and offered training trials, but the Broncos wavered.

A couple of other clubs this year made enquiries to Ipswich State High, but the school never heard back.

Satrick said he was happy now to have the opportunity to be a role model himself.

Ipswich State High’s head coach Josh Bretherton feels that dream can be a reality.

The schoolteacher has witnessed many past students get offered contracts from NRL clubs, but believes Satrick is on course to match the deeds of Ronaldo Mulitalo since leaving Ipswich to star for Cronulla this season.

“We have been lucky enough have a huge number of players, who have gone through the place and have moved onto NRL opportunities,” Bretherton said.

“Looking at Gabe and comparing him to them, he’s up there with a couple of the other very top guys we have produced as far as his work rate and his drive to get better.

“He really is competitive when he crosses the white line.”

Another reason why Bretherton is backing his protégé is versatility.

Not only can he get his hands on the ball from dummy half or in the halves off scrum feeds, Satrick has also played lock, full back and the centres with aplomb.