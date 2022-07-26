Melbourne Storm has made an audacious bid for several Indigenous stars to cover a hefty loss of players due to injury.

Brisbane-bound Reece Walsh and former Storm premiership winger Josh Addo-Carr are the club’s main targets.

Coach Craig Bellamy has not hid the fact Melbourne is chasing available outside backs from clubs out of finals’ contention before the NRL transfer deadline closes on August 1.

Ryan Papenhuyzen, Xavier Coates, George Jennings and Reimis Smith are on the long-term injury list amid the club’s uncharacteristic fourth straight defeat on Saturday.

“We’d like to bring players in, but at the end of the day we’re sort of running out of time,” Bellamy said.

“There’s obviously other clubs that have got players and they don’t want to release them. We will still look if we can.”

Walsh, who has an Aboriginal father and Māori mother, will return to the Broncos less than two years after abandoning a development deal for a three-year contract with the Warriors.

But after the New Zealand club granted the 20-year-old fullback an early release from his final year, coach Stacey Jones omitted Walsh last match over disciplinary reasons, fueling interest in a short-term move to Melbourne.

One-time Warriors coach Tony Kemp told SENZ sport radio he felt Melbourne was “probably the best place” for Walsh.

“Reece Walsh may still see himself in a Melbourne jersey by the time the year’s out,” Kemp said.

Canterbury has allegedly blocked approaches to loan out Addo-Carr back to the club that the Gunggandji, Birrbay and Wiradjuri man last played in the 2021 preliminary final.

Bulldogs general manager Phil Gould told 100% Footy he did not take the approach from the Storm seriously.

“My thought was mainly for our club, our members and our fans,” he said.

“They are quite within their rights; the rules are there for them to approach clubs and they’ve approached a number of them about different things.”

Melbourne did loan hooker Harry Grant to the Wests Tigers in Cameron Smith’s last season and was hoping to get payback for Daine Laurie’s transfer for the rest of 2022.

A long-standing friendship from their Canberra days between newly-appointed coach Tim Sheens and Bellamy may be the key to releasing the Bundjalung and Yaegl man to improve his game.

Another Aboriginal fullback Melbourne enquired about earlier this month according to reports is Jayden Campbell, the son of Nucoorilma man Preston Campbell.

Gold Coast, like Wests Tigers, have yet to deny an interest in loaning out their bright prospects for the rest of the season.