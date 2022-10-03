Far North Queensland will play host to 16 Indigenous rugby league teams the annual Gubuda (Gordonvale) carnival on October 22 and 23.

The carnival is hosted to promote mental and physical health and was set up in 2013 in honour of a man who committed suicide.

Carnival founder Jason Joinbee, the man’s cousin and former teammate, said as many as 4000 people were expected to attend this year’s event.

“In the first year we started with five teams, and we’ve missed two years since then due to COVID, but now we’re up to 16 teams,” he said.

“We capped out at 16 about two months… I had to say no to 12 other teams that called me.

“It’s a drug and alcohol-free event. It’s a family event. It’s all family-orientated stuff.”

With teams travelling to Gubuda from the Zenadth Kes (Torres Strait), Weipa, Dyuubi (Hopevale) and Gimuy (Cairns) and the carnival growing to 16 teams, Joinbee holds hope for a record-breaking crowd.

“We’re hoping to get more fields in the future so we’ll have more than two fields to play on. We’ve been told that in about 18 months we’re supposed to have another field there, so we should be able to cater for bigger carnivals in the near future,” he said.

“Anyone that wants to come along just come along and enjoy the football and catch up with family and friends, meet new friends, meet new family.

“We encourage our men to bring along their families and help celebrate the glorious game of rugby league.”