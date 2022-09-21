Michael Lundberg has been appointed as the first Aboriginal judge of the Supreme Court of Western Australia.

Attorney General John Quigley on Wednesday announced the appointment of Mr Lundberg, who has served the legal profession for nearly three decades.

Mr Lundberg has taken on pro bono work for Indigenous individuals, including Gene Gibson, who was wrongfully convicted for manslaughter, a decision which was overturned in 2017.

His career began as a solicitor in 1994 at the WA Crown Solicitors Office and he went into private practice in 2000

Mr Quigley said the appointment was a landmark moment for Western Australia.

“The son of a member of the Stolen Generation, Mr Lundberg grew up in Port Hedland and obtained law and commerce degrees from the University of Western Australia,” he said.

“He is recognised as one of Australia’s best lawyers in his areas of expertise, which include dispute resolution in the energy and resources sectors, intellectual property law, industrial relations and defamation matters.

“Mr Lundberg played an integral pro bono role in obtaining the freedom of Gene Gibson, who spent nearly five years in prison for a crime he did not commit because of a miscarriage of justice and police misconduct.”

Mr Lundberg’s mother, Yamaji woman Sue Gordon, was WA’s first Aboriginal magistrate.

A Stolen Generations survivor, she served 20 years on the Children’s Court.

Mr Lundberg will join the Supreme Court on November 28.