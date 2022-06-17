The contribution, challenges and champion players First Nations people have given and endured in Australian Football feature in AFL documentary Warriors On The Field.

Much-loved Swan and Kaurna, Ngarrindjeri, Narungga man Michael O’Loughlin explores the Indigenous Australian connection to the game alongside current players Michael Walters and Tarryn Thomas.

The trio share personal stories of their experiences and journey to the top.

“Football has the power to unite us, teach us, and ultimately to shape us,” O’Loughlin said.

“I believe this documentary shows the positive impact the sport has had on my life and the lives of many before me.

“We must listen and learn from our past and present day First Nations players who are best placed on these issues in our sport and society.

“We have a long way to go in this country, but we must continue to persevere and educate.”

AFL inclusion and social policy executive general manager Tanya Hosch said she was grateful for the insight the players gave into their lives.

“Our game has a rich history with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples, so I’m looking forward to enabling others to share in this understanding,” Hosch said.

Warriors On The Field is available to stream on Amazon Prime from July 8.