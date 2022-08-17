Weeks on from the saga surrounding the future of Redfern’s National Centre of Indigenous Excellence, locals are still waiting on answers regarding the hub’s viability.

On August 1 the community was shocked when the Indigenous Land and Sea Corporation announcing the imminent closure of NCIE due to breakdowns in handover to new owners the NSW Aboriginal Land Council.

The two groups traded blows over who was responsible as the community gathered to protest all week to keep the centre open.

The immediate survival of the centre was later secured with the ILSC to continue management of the centre on an interim basis.

A fortnight on, calls for mediation between the two organisations are seemingly gaining momentum.

Former Aboriginal social justice commissioner Mick Gooda has reportedly stepped forward to oversee discussions about NCIE’s long-term sustainability.

“Right now the NCIE is breathing, but its pulse is very faint,” Tribal Warrior chief executive Shane Phillips said.

“Mick Gooda is one of Australia’s most respected Aboriginal leaders, known for his integrity and impartiality.

“He is a fair and neutral choice that we trust so we expect the other parties to display some good faith by coming to meet and discuss these issues honestly and transparently.”

Mr Phillips operates Tribal Warrior out of the NCIE, alongside a host of youth and community programs who’s operations have been similarly threatened by the potential closure of facilities.

He said the Redfern community was continuing a push to have their voices heard and a formal partnership established.

“So far, NSWALC has agreed to consult with the community,” Mr Phillips said.

“But we are seeking the same type of partnership approach it demands of governments.

“All we are asking is that NSWALC as the new owner of the site upholds the same standards it demands of others.

“As an expert in partnership, Mick is well placed to help establish that approach.”

Redfern Elder Aunty Millie Ingram the lack of engagement in the past week had been disappointing.

“We lit this fire to declare our ongoing presence, claim our custodianship and as a peace offering to open the channels of communication between the parties,” she said.

“This fire has meaning.

“It’s culturally significant.

“They should respect us and sit down to solve these problems together.”

ILSC and NSWALC are yet to confirm if Mr Gooda’s contributions will be welcomed.