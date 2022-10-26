New projects focused on Indigenous health research have been announced to address significant health disparities experienced by First Nations peoples.

The projects, funded by an $11.2 million federal government commitment as part of the Medical Research Future Fund, will provide medical researchers with the opportunity to complete 11 Indigenous health research projects.

Including dental care, mental health, diabetes and kidney disease, the projects will be led by prominent First Nations health researchers in collaboration with leading universities and research institutes whilst also directly engaging with First Nations communities.

In announcing the funding commitment, federal Assistant Minister for Indigenous Health Malarndirri McCarthy said Indigenous health research funding is essential in closing the health gap experienced by First Nations peoples.

“The Australian government will work every day to close the profound gap that exists for First Nations Australians and these research projects will be critical in discovering solutions to pressing health issues,” she said.

“Investing in Indigenous health research will go a long way in ensuring First Nations Australians can live longer, healthier and happier lives.”

Touted as a “gamechanger”, the dental care research project will trial the use of antibiotic liquid silver fluoride as a less invasive way to prevent dental disease and improve the oral health of young people in First Nations communities.

If successful, the treatment would do away with the use of needles or drills in reducing tooth decay, a preventable dental disease that is disproportionately experienced by Indigenous youth.

“Dental disease is a significant problem in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities, causing pain, ongoing health problems, and taking a toll on the quality of life of young people,” said Ms McCarthy.

“Finding better ways to prevent tooth decay without needles or drills will make a lifelong difference, especially for those who fear the dentist.”

University of Adelaide researchers will receive $3.2 million from the federal government to determine the extent of dental disease experienced by First Nations children and the clinical and cost effectiveness of using antibiotic liquid silver fluoride to improve their oral health.

Indigenous health research projects

Examining the impact of extreme temperature on primary healthcare services utilisation in remote Central Australia to inform adaptation strategies

Our Wisdom, Our Ways supporting Aboriginal Women carers using a strengths based approach to the development of carer and clinician resources that support the carer to continue to care.

Strong Community, Strong Health: Exploring opportunities for chronic disease prevention in the Torres Strait

A silver fluoride intervention to improve the life trajectories of Indigenous young people and reduce dental disease across the life course

Co-Designing a Coordinated, Sustainable and Supportive Patient Navigator Program to Improve Kidney Health Outcomes

Improving coverage, confidence and knowledge about COVID-19 vaccination among Aboriginal Women of child-bearing age in Western Australia

Knowledge interface co-design of a diabetes and metabolic syndrome intervention with and for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples living on Ngarrindjeri country

Multidisciplinary co-design of innovative, client-centred models for Indigenous mental health services in South East Queensland

Child Protection Services in Health: Fostering community led solutions to minimise trauma and change trajectories of pregnant Aboriginal women, their children and their families

Building a Culturally Safe Mental Health System for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Young People