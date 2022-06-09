Perth’s 2022 Miss NAIDOC Nikki Trigwell shined bright on stage with her crown on Saturday night as a proud Indigenous woman who isn’t ashamed of being who she truly is.

Through her mother’s side, Trigwell has strong connections to the Yindjibarndi tribe from the Pilbara.

But being raised in Wardandi booja (Busselton), Trigwell struggled with identity issues from being away from her family’s country.

She attended school and graduated there, where she experienced racism.

But Trigwell always knew she wanted to be a voice for change in the world.

“There are many barriers we face in our community, witnessing this and experiencing this is what led me to enroll in cadets, working as part of the WA police force” Trigwell said.

However, being a part of the law enforcement, oppression and stereotypes followed, as she often found white officers profiling Indigenous people as guilty, without giving them a chance.

“One time this happened the (Aboriginal) man looked at me and said ‘I want to speak with her, she will be able to understand me’, That made me feel like a role model,” Trigwell said.

Trigwell still remembers the excitement that went through her body the day that man wanted her help.

However her career in the police force was cut short when she broke her arm training at the academy.

Needing multiple surgeries, she could no longer work in her field and was limited to office-only work.

But being young at the time Trigwell still had a hunger for change in her heart.

She wanted to be seen as a role model for her community.

And after many years being away from her home, Trigwell, now works for Fortescue Metals Group in the Pilbara on Yindjibarndi ngurra as an Aboriginal heritage officer.

“My role is an important one. Working with a team we protect sacred sites and country,” she said.

“I am helping raise awareness of the importance of protecting Aboriginal heritage in all internal departments.”

Her connections from being home makes life better; Trigwell’s sense of belonging has been found with the opportunity to work in the Pilbara and her voice rings loud as she is able to use her influence.

The NAIDOC program has given Trigwell the opportunity to make her wish come true to make a positive change in her community.

“My voice is the voice of my people, past and present and emerging. I will stand up strong and proud, I will never be ashamed of who I am anymore,” she said.

NAIDOC WINNERS:

Runner up: Kaleisha Krakouer

Doolan award: Rita Miller

Kwobordok yok: Keisha Calyun-Clarke

SRG Global traineeship award: Codi Cross