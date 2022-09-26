After vanishing six days ago, brothers Peter, 12, and David Woodford, 9, have been found safe and well with a family member, ending a near week-long search.

The pair had been missing since Tuesday, after being seen on BMX bikes leaving their Christies Beach home in Adelaide’s south.

Having worked with immediate family members and government agencies, it has been revealed that police waited five days before releasing photos of the boys and issuing a missing persons alert.

The community assistance appeal was not issued until Sunday morning, which asked members of the public who may have seen the boys to come forward because of welfare concerns.

“Police have been searching for the children for five days, following numerous lines of inquiry, and have put their photo out as a last resort,” a South Australian police statement read.

The statement also suggested police had no reason to suspect foul play.