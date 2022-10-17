She’s sunk her teeth into gritty TV shows like Redfern Now, Wentworth and now as the lead actress in the drama miniseries True Colours.

But actress Rarriwuy Hick is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

The Yolngu woman starred in Australian drama series Wentworth as prisoner Ruby Mitchell. A role which has taken her to the Big Apple for Wentworth Con.

“It was nice to actually meet a lot of the fans and have conversations with people who were just interested in your life,” Hick said.

“You forget how much it actually impacts people, you know people coming up and they had some really sad stories and they’ve been through a lot.

“And they were like Wentworth sort of helped me through my depression or helped me through this loss that I had.”

And although she came to Mannahatta (New York City) for work, Hick said she’s been so drawn to the atmosphere and the people in the city.

“It’s unreal. It’s a beautiful city,” she said.

“People stare at you back home and you’ve got dark skin or curly hair or a curvy body and people look at you all the time and not necessarily in a way where you’re beautiful.

“And here, we are the beauty standard and it’s so fun.”

When Hick began her start in acting in 2012, she was known for her role in Redfern Now.

Which at the time was the first show to be commissioned, written and produced by First Nations Australians.

And it was a time where things in the industry were changing for the better for First Nations people.

“I think I came in at a time where things were really changing in the industry and we were starting to create our own story,” she said.

“And then I fell in love with it (acting) and I found I learned a lot just being on the job working with Lisa Flanagan, Kelton Pell, all these amazing actors…and they all taught me so much.

“Back home we sit there and you listen to the Elders and you don’t talk too much you just sit there and listen and learn.

“And I took that and brought that into my work and all those guys who have been doing it for a long…amazing mob who have been doing it for a long time, they were my teachers.”

Recently, Hick made her debut in her first lead role in NITV’s first feature drama, True Colours.

Hick plays Detective Toni Alma who returns to the fictional remote Northern Territory community she once grew up in.

Hick said the character was very different from any character she’s played before.

“Five years I was shooting Wentworth, so I went from being a prisoner and that was one mind frame to work with to then a detective,” she said.

“So it was really cool…I kind of like playing the detective because you have more authority to be a boss and boss people around.

“I was living and working out in Alice Springs for about four months.

“I learnt how to speak central Arrernte for the role, which was a challenge but I loved it. Such a beautiful language to speak.”

Hick said as much as she loves NYC, she can’t wait to return back to her Country up north in Darwin.

True Colours is available to stream on SBS.