A new Monash University Museum of Arts exhibit, Collective Movements, is showcasing intertwined First Nations cultural artworks from around Victoria.

It comprises works ranging from traditional hut structures and animal skins to modern day pieces, complimented by first-hand news depictions of Indigenous art through the decades.

Artistic director and Yorta Yorta woman Deborah Cheetham said the exhibit would help further the cause of reconciliation.

“Every opportunity that the broader Australia audience has to immerse themselves in the body of knowledge that’s contained in indigenous arts practice, we move one step closer to knowing our belonging in this country,” she said.

The exhibit has been created for artists to highlight the reclamation of traditional practices, allowing artists a chance to express how culture gives them strength.

“Humans define themselves by the stories they tell about themselves… these two hundred years, that has been taken away from us,” artistic director and Yidinji woman Rachael Maza said.

Most importantly for the exhibit is its efforts to blend traditional and modern practices, showcasing transfer of knowledge through generations.

“We’re just telling our story and our communities’ stories and the stories our ancestors have passed down through us,” Yorta Yorta-Wurundjeri artist Moorina Bonin said.

The exhibition runs until July 23 at Monash’s Caulfield campus.