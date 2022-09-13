One of Queensland’s top doctors has told the state’s coroner money will not fix a deadly heart disease crisis disproportionately impacting First Nations people.

Queensland Health chief operating officer David Rosengren in Cairns on Tuesday fronted the inquest into the 2019 and 2020 deaths of three young women of rheumatic heart disease in the Aboriginal community of Doomadgee.

Mr Rosengren said better targetting investment into early-stage management, environmental health and prevention was needed.

“No amount of money can solve this challenge,” he said.

Under the current system the state hospital operates alongside Aboriginal community services.

Mr Rosengren said that system could lead to confusion for patients who were not sure where and when to seek care.

He said “ad hoc” and “drop-in” clinicians and echocardiogram screening could be hampering efforts to encourage residents to take preventative measures to protect them against heart disease

The inquest continues.