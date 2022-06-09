The drama continues to unfold as updates flow in on Melbourne teammates Jake Melksham and Steven May’s Sunday night bust-up.

Details emerged early Melksham had thrown the first punch, calling into question why the veteran wasn’t extended the same one-match ban received by May shortly after news of the incident broke.

May reportedly taunted a group of peers who missed out on the club’s 2021 premiership win over the Western Bulldogs, including Joel Smith, who was excluded through injury.

Tensions boiled over for Melksham after May reportedly said his inclusion would have cost his side on the day, affirming his place in the clubs reserves team.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Demon’s captain Max Gawn said the “hurtful banter” sparked the “horrible act” at the dinner attended by playing members.

Though Gawn was quick to downplay rumours around the evening’s table discussion.

“The Grand Final one’s completely false and I do want to get it out there because that looks bad on characters,” Gawn said.

“That wasn’t said and I’m pretty comfortable and trust those two boys that that wasn’t said.”

Melksham will miss this Monday’s clash against Collingwood following surgery to treat a hand infection from injuries suffered during his bout with May.

Club football performance general manager Alan Richardson said it’s “disappointing to not have him available for selection this week” following a strong performance in the VFL the weekend prior.

“What is more disappointing is that the injury keeping him out of the frame for selection is a result of the altercation Jake was involved in on Sunday evening,” Richardson said.

Despite the events Gawn and club staff maintain the interruptions to the season caused are minimal.

Melbourne look to snap a two game losing streak on the Queens Birthday without their embattled stars.

The Dee’s take on Collingwood on Monday afternoon in Melbourne.