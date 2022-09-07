In between lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic’s earlier moments, Kaley Nicholson and her mum, Joanne, were out camping on Country.

It was in the dense bush of New South Wales where Kaley and her mum threw around the idea of starting a camping business.

Soon, their business, Yilam, was born. Yilam translates as camp in Taungurung language, but can also translate as home.

Nicholson said being out on Country, away from civilization, helped them make their decision to start Yilam.

“We just thought there was nobody working to centre Aboriginal philosophies within the industry,” she said.

“It’s a pretty, white, straight, male space that leaves a lot of people out of the conversation.

“And you know as women and diverse women at that, we didn’t really see ourselves reflected in the campaign messaging.”

Joanne grew up camping on Barapa Barapa Country. The love for camping was something she passed on to her seven children.

Having grown up learning how interconnected camping and Country is, Nicholson and her mum wanted to share this with others.

They began their venture selling camping equipment and goods whilst also ensuring they were running on an ethical, sustainable business model.

“There’s a lot of cheap, flimsy stuff around in the camping industry so all of our products were designed to be durable and hardwearing things that people will love and keep for a long time,” Nicholson said.

“We work with a sourcing partner to vet the manufacturers that we work with to make sure they’re ethical operators, that they’re paying their employees and it’s a safe working environment.

“I think this country forgets about the history of exploitation of blackfellas and we just don’t want to be a part of a business that’s benefiting from the exploitation of others.”

Although they began their venture selling camping goods, Nicholson and her mother quickly realised they wanted to provide cultural experiences out on Country.

They began developing multiple different camping experiences for to help empower people on what camping and Indigenous culture is all about.

“There’s an inherent value of spending time on Country,” Nicholson said.

“There’s a lot of people who go out camping and enjoy being in nature but it doesn’t capture those Aboriginal philosophies, the interconnectedness of all things.

“We just thought people would really benefit from developing their own connection with Country.”

A recent grant recipient of the Minderoo Foundation Dream Venture masterclass, Nicholson said this would create employment opportunities for other mob.

“Venture capital and investment are really key to helping Aboriginal businesses be successful,” she said.

“The model that we put through is one that can be picked up and localised to create real career opportunities within Aboriginal communities.

“One of the worst things we see is, and I had to do this myself, but mob having to move off Country to have opportunities in life to get a job.

“We aim to roll out country experiences across Victoria and the rest of the country which creates culturally aligned work and localised economic benefits as well.”

Yilam is looking to roll out more out on Country experiences in the future for people to participate in.