Steven Motlop produced a starring performance for Wanderers in his first game since retiring from a 14-year AFL career at the weekend.

Motlop gathered a team-high 26 disposals, eight clearances and kicked two goals in the Eagles’ 22-point loss to the Darwin Buffaloes in the opening round of the NTFL season.

It was a competitive contest, but the Buffaloes were able to fight off a late comeback by the Eagles to win 12.7 (79) to 8.9 (57) at TIO Stadium last Saturday.

Wanderers kicked three early majors in the final term to take the lead before the double-blues responded strongly with the last four goals of the match.

The former Geelong and Port Adelaide player took little time to insert his influence by kicking the game’s opening goal after an individual display of brilliance.

Despite the wet conditions, Motlop’s handling of the ball was a class above and he also made a strong defensive contribution with an equal team-high six tackles.

Wanderers announced the ex-AFL player’s signing on social media just before the start of the season after much conjecture about which club he would play at.

Motlop played junior football with the Eagles but was heavily linked to PINT, after the league’s newest Premier League team announced the signing of his older brother Shannon as coach.

Shannon Motlop told SEN’s Fridays at the Top End his younger brother was going to sit out the season.

“Steven decided he is going to take the season off and not play for anyone,” Motlop said.

“We did at one point have him at PINT, but he’s got some surgery booked in for his shoulder and I think that is going to take up a lot of the NTFL season.”

“Everyone was chasing Steven, except for me – I wasn’t having conversations with him about coming to PINT – I knew how hard a decision it was going to be, and as his brother, I left him alone.”

A week after those comments, Motlop was unveiled as Wanderers’ star recruit and featured in a trial match for the club.

Wanderers coach Aaron Motlop told the NT News he expected his cousin to return to the Eagles.

“It was always going to happen, it was just a matter of when,” he said.

“We’re certainly happy about having him on board for the season.”

Motlop announced his retirement from the AFL earlier in the year after 217 games and 229 goals.