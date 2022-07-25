An $11 million commitment to reduce Indigenous incarceration in the nation’s capital has been hailed as a “huge stress relief” by legal rights groups.

The ACT Government revealed on Sunday the multi-million dollar package would be directed towards existing programs along with additional measures to address barriers for further disadvantaged groups.

“The government has heard the strong calls from the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community for additional support,” ACT Chief Minister Andrew Carr said.

“The government has committed to reduce the incarceration of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to match non-Indigenous incarceration rates by 2030 and reduce recidivism in the ACT by 25 per cent by 2025.”

The injection, over four years, includes funding for culturally safe support for Indigenous people in custody, a yarning circles program for ex-detainees to reconnect with community and Country, the expansion of a pilot program increasing sites for bail reporting and introducing one-on-one intensive case management and specific approach for people with cognitive disabilities.

Also included is provisions for the Yarrabi Bamirr family support network addressing generational offending to improve life outcomes, reducing waiting periods for court dates with additional sitting days at the Galambany Circle Sentencing Court for First Nations defendants and the continuation of the Ngurrambai program for obtaining bail.

Attorney General and ACT Greens leader Shane Rattenbury said the measures were important steps to rebuild trust with the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community.

“The ACT justice system is significantly more likely to arrest, prosecute and jail First Nations people than non-Indigenous people,” he said.

“Many traditional justice system features are not designed with the needs of First Nations people in mind – whether it’s not having any culturally appropriate support during police custody, or no alternative and culturally appropriate bail reporting options, or not being provided the opportunity to reconnect with family and community.

“Collectively these programs take steps to address the challenges faced by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people at the different stages of their experience with the justice system – at time of arrest, in the courts, while on community orders, while in detention and at the time of transition back to the community.”

Canberra Community Law, domestic and family violence financial aid CARE ACT and the NSW/ACT Aboriginal Legal Service will also benefit from the funds.

CCL coordinator and principal solicitor Genevieve Bolton said the funding would stop the need for yearly bids to obtain adequate support.

ALS principal legal officer Nadine Miles said the allocation enabled the continued support of First Nations people, particularly women and children.

“It takes time to develop effective community programs, monitor their performance and tailor improvements so that we’re delivering the best possible services,” she said.

“It’s great to see the ACT Government recognising this by making longer-term funding available.”

Mr Rattenbury said COVID-19 had resulted in new levels of demand for these services.