Accidental fashion designer Cheryl Creed and her label Murrii Quu Couture will be heading to Melbourne Fashion Week, off the back of being nominated for a National Indigenous Fashion Award.

A Gunggari, Pitta-Pitta, Bindal, Kannhy and Quandamooka woman, Ms Creed is nominated for a NIFA alongside Briana Enoch of Jarawee and Denni Francisco of Ngali x Warmun Art Centre.

Often dubbed the accidental fashion designer, Creed’s beginnings in fashion began when she participated in the Regional Indigenous Fashion Textile Show in Queensland as a model.

Creed said it was after the runway when the organisers asked who would like to present their collection next year, when her hand went up.

“Their response was alright see you next year with the collection on the runway,” she said.

“And I thought ‘there you go Cheryl, what are you going to do now’.

“But the door had opened and I guess that was my key, it was my next career move and my next journey.”

Since then, Murrii Quu Couture collections has only gone from strength to strength, showcasing collections the BrisAsia Festival earlier this year and Milan Fashion Week in 2021.

This year however, Creed will be showing her a new collection on Country at the Modest Fashion Runway at Melbourne Fashion Week in October, with a brand new collection.

“It’ll be a brand new, unseen collection,” Creed said.

“It’s going to be a bit over the top because I really want to celebrate this year.

“And I don’t want to hear ‘that’s good’ or ‘that’s great’, I want people to say ‘oh wow’.”

As for what her new collection will look like, Creed said it’ll be like stepping back into time.

“It’ll be a bit of a step back into nostalgia,” she said.

“Think the 1960s, like a step back in time. It’s a timeless collection.”

Creed’s inspiration to create high-end couture pieces came from the noticeable gap in the industry.

“I think before we were catering towards what mainstream expected of us as designers to keep in that lane of being Indigenous,” she said.

“I’ve always liked the glamour part…I noticed we didn’t have those outfits for those events and I thought this is where I’m going.

“I was thinking broadly in terms of who’s going to wear my designs, where they’re going to be worn, and that the area that we weren’t seeing you know the Logies, and the Emmys.

“There are these major superstars and I wanted to dress them.”

This is the second time Creed has been nominated for a NIFA, but the excitement is still there.

“It’s always exciting to be acknowledged for the hard work that you do,” she said.

“I appreciate the judges who see the worth in my work.”

The winners will be announced on Larrakia Country (Darwin) on August 3 during the Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair.