An immersive telling of the Seven Sisters Dreaming story is open to Sydneysiders looking to experience a unique capturing of a songline intrinsic to First Nations culture.

As part of the larger project Songlines: Tracking the Seven Sisters the Museum of Sydney brings visuals, sounds and interpretative panels in the pop-up exhibition Walking Through a Songline.

Viewers experience an overview of a piece of oral history told by language groups stretching the length of the continent for millennia.

The work is designed to tour Australia with the Sydney as it’s first stop.

The meeting of ancient knowledge and new technology brings an entirely new perspective to those unfamiliar with the seven sisters.

“Understanding ancient Indigenous stories and telling them in contemporary and relevant ways is so important to our growth as an integrated society,” Sydney Living Museums and NSW State Archives executive director Adam Lindsay said.

A story of survival, lust and pursuit continues to be told.

National Museum senior Indigenous curator Margot Neale said the songline remained relevant to this day.

“It is refreshed and revitalised every night in the night sky,” she said.

“We wind up still living it every day and seeing it through the ceremonies.”

Custodians are present at the experience upon entry to welcome those coming along.

“It’s a portal into the bigger story. And as, as per cultural appropriation appropriateness,” Ms Neale said.

Walking Through a Songline is open through to July 17 Thursday to Sunday between 10am and 5pm.

Visits are free Friday evenings and weekends until the end of June.