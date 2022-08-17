Born in the red dirt of Port Hedland and growing up by the sea, Bardi, Nyul Nyul and Nyikina designer Nat Dann knew she wanted to design swimwear.

But sometimes life gets in the way.

After 10 years hindered by a of lack of resources and time, Dann is finally fulfilling her dreams of creating swimwear.

In May, she debuted her newest collection for her brand, label Ihraa Swim at Australian Fashion Week. Less than six months later and she’s taking the collection to New York Fashion Week this September.

Dann said the real push for her to begin her swimwear label was the birth of her daughter Aarhi, who the label is named after.

Ihraa Swim, Aarhi spelt backwards, is an ode to Dann’s daughter, family and Country.

Creating beautiful pieces is not Dann’s only goal with her label. She also endeavours to ensure all the clothes she is creating is taking care of Country.

The prints, designed by fellow Hedland artist and designer Bobbi Lockyer, are made from recycled plastic waste from the ocean.

“It wasn’t really until my daughter was born, Aarhi,” Dann said.

“And it was really important for me to instil the importance of looking after Country and our land.

“And we would spend a lot of time by the beach and my dream of building a swimwear label and how it would be sustainable and eco-friendly and it would play a part in looking after our environment.

“So having all those talks with her and knowing that she was watching, that was a really pivotal moment and it was like you need to get it done.”

Family, is a big part of the work and creativity Dann puts into her swimwear label.

Dann said she wanted to do her great-grandfather’s legacy proud.

“It’s for my family as well, the legacy of my great-grandfather (Matthias Dann) who moved to Port Hedland very early,” she said.

“And he worked so hard to give my family opportunities and he founded primary school education in Portland.

“And he was one of the first Aboriginal men in Port Hedland to fight for the right to own land and a home in Hedland.

“I think I’ve worked so hard because I’m standing on the shoulders of giants really. He deserves for me to follow my dreams and put it out there.”

Having started in 2021, Dann said it was one of her goals to make it on the big runways around the world.

“When I first started Ihraa Swim that was one of my goals to eventually be on that runway,” she said.

“So from Australian Fashion Week to now to New York, I’m still pinching myself.

“But I think it’s a testament to how far I’ve come. People look from the outside and think wow these great opportunities have just popped up for you.

“But really behind the scenes it’s been like ten years in the making.”

Dann and Ihraa Swim will showcase their collection as part of the Flying Solo show at NYFW on Sept 10.