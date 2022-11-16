Australia’s annual nationwide Indigenous cricket carnival, the National Indigenous Cricket Championships, is set to return to after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus.

Cricket Australia has confirmed the dates for the 2023 tournament, which will again be held in Alice Springs.

Seven men’s and five women’s state and territory teams will compete in the T20 format in the red centre from late February.

Some of the most talented Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cricketers from across Australia are expected to participate in the tournament, which will see New South Wales defending their dual men’s and women’s titles won in 2020.

The Championships will run concurrently with the Imparja Cup, the tournament for Indigenous cricketers from communities throughout the Northern Territory.

Cricket Australia’s Community Cricket and Capability executive general manager James Allsopp said the NICC is a crucial component of Cricket Australia’s Indigenous cricket pathway.

“Australian cricket has made a strong commitment to provide more opportunities for Indigenous Australians and this tournament is an important part of that commitment,” he said.

“It’s really exciting to have this event back on the schedule.”

The NICC has a rich history of uncovering uncovered Indigenous cricketing talents, with players including Australian representatives Ash Gardner, D’Arcy Short and Hannah Darlington in addition to Big Bash League regulars Brendan Doggett, Mikayla Hinkley, Emma Manix-Geeves, Ella Hayward and Anika Learoyd having played at the Championships in the past.

Mr Allsopp said the NICC provides a genuine pathway to elite-level cricket for aspiring Indigenous cricketers whilst also encouraging participation and addressing prevalent issues relevant to First Nations peoples.

“We’re really pleased that the NICC’s will be part of pathway for young Indigenous players who might be inspired to play cricket by incredible role models such as Ashleigh Gardner and Scott Boland,” he said.

“As importantly, we understand that in both in increasing participation and our approach to Indigenous issues we need to be informed by the experiences and ambitions of Indigenous Australians.

“The NICC provide cricket with a wonderful opportunity to connect with Indigenous communities from across Australia and gain the understanding that helps guide our approach to areas such as reconciliation and Indigenous culture.”

Alice Springs’ three major cricket venues, Traeger Park, Albrecht Oval and Jim McConville will all host Championships matches between February 22-28.

The Imparja Cup, which features men’s major centres, men’s community and women’s community divisions will be held at various venues throughout Alice Springs from February 19-24.