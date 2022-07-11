An eagerly anticipated event celebrating First Nations fashion, the Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair Foundation and Indigenous Fashion Projects have announced the 2022 nominees for the National Indigenous Fashion Awards.

Announced and crowned on Larrakia Country (Darwin) on August 3, the NIFA’s continues to showcase exceptional creativity and remarkable abilities of First Nations designers in its 2022 iteration.

Fashion brands and designers from all over Australia are celebrated through NIFA.

Notable nominees include Laura Thompson and Clothing the Gaps and Denni Francisco and Ngali x Warmum Art nominated for the Business Achievement Award, Paul McCann nominated for the Wearable Art Award and Briana Enoch and Jirawee for the Fashion Designer Award.

The award was first launched in 2020 in an aim to celebrate the innovation, diversity and ethical practices of Australia’s First Nations Peoples in fashion and textiles, while contributing to the capacity building of the sector.

Now in it’s third year, DAAFF artistic director and Eastern Arrernte visual artist Shilo McNamee said the NIFA awards provide an opportunity for the Australian fashion community to connect with First Nations fashion.

“The NIFA recognises excellence across multiple award categories and provide opportunities for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander creatives to gain attention and receive mentoring support, so they can not only build capacity, but thrive in the industry,” said McNamee.

Country Road continues their partnership with DAAFF and will present the NIFA Fashion Design Award. The winner of which will receive a 12-month mentorship with Country Road.

The judges include creative director and founder of Jira Models Perina Drummond, design manager of womenswear at Country Road Jacklyn Rivera, head of marketing and communications at the Australian Fashion Council, Prue-Ellen Thomas and founder of #ausindigenousfashion on Instagram and Facebook Yatu Widders-Hunt.

The variety of award categories celebrates traditional adornment, community collaboration, textile design and wearable art to name a few.

The NIFA nominees and categories for 2022 include:

Traditional Adornment Award (supported by Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair Foundation):

Cassie Leatham, Yanggurdi – Wild Blak Arts

Esther Yarllarlla

Community Collaboration Award (supported by Canberra Centre):

Mimili Maku Arts, Linda Puna x Unreal Fur

Djunngaal, Yarrabah Arts and Cultural Centre x Francoise Lane

Business Achievement Award (supported by KIN Fashion)

Simone Arnol and Bernard Singleton (collaboration) – Prohibit

Laura Thompson – Clothing The Gaps

Denni Francisco – Ngali x Warmum Art

Nagula Jarndu

Bábbarra Designs

Textile Design Award (supported by RMIT):

Philomena Yeatman – Yarrabah Arts & Cultural Precinct

Briana Enoch – Jirawee

Lillardia Briggs-Housten – Ngarru Miimi

Eunice Napanangka Jack – Ikuntji Artists

Mavis Marks – Ikuntji Artists

Roseranna Larry – Ikuntji Artists

Wearable Art Award (supported by the Northern Territory government):

Irene Robinson

Lillardia Briggs-Housten – Ngarru Miimi

Paul McCann

Mylene Holroyd

Fashion Designer Award (supported by Country Road):