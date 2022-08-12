The National Geographic has dedicated it’s July issue to Native American groups in the US who are reclaiming their sovereignty and land.

On the cover is Hän Gwich’in and Sicangu-Oglala Lakota model Quannah Rose Chasinghorse.

She previously stepped onto the 2022 Met Gala carpet celebrating Native culture and community by wearing intricate jewellery and feather hairpieces from Blackfeet and Cree jewellery designer Lenise Omeasoo.

The July issue features stories from different Native communities showcasing their ongoing culture and practices.

Behind the lens was Nanai and Chinese photographer Kilii Yuyan.

The stories range from a Tla-o-qui-aht artists and Tseshaht carver, working together on creating a wolf totem pole, to stories iterating the history of the US government seeking to terminate Native tribes as legal entities.

The driving force behind the features in the July issue are Native nations taking control of their way of life, such as their lands, laws, languages, foods and arts.

Chasinghorse herself is an activist who has previously called out the need to support Indigenous sovereignty and sustainability.

On her Instagram, Chasinghorse said it was a huge honour to be on the cover and represent this issue in particular.

“This issue, the July issue of National Geographic magazine is so important,” she said.

“The fact that I was chosen to be the one to represent such an important issue and to be the first model to work with National Geographic is such an honour.

“Indigenous sovereignty should be taken seriously for many reasons…we walk in a world/society that wasn’t made to benefit or include BIPOC people and about our lands and ways of life.”