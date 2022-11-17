A native ingredients-inspired ice cream range has launched under the banner of Indigenous-owned Perth food emporium Gather & Co.

The confectionery is the product of a collaboration between celebrated local chef Paul Iskov (Yoda), owner of the roving restaurant ‘Fervor’, and Noongar businessman Gerry Matera.

Mr Matera, an owner of Gather & Co and a vocal advocate for Indigenous businesses throughout Australia, said their vision is to showcase native ingredients to the world.

“We chose to stake our claim with a product category that is fun, exciting and widely enjoyed by young and old,” he said.

The ice cream is part of a broader strategy to create a commercial platform for Indigenous-inspired products and services in the retail and hospitality sectors.

The ice cream range comes in four carefully considered and curated flavours; Vanilla & Bush Honey, Saltbush Caramel, Chocolate & Wattleseed and Macadamia Cookies & Cream, with all products sourced from locally-owned Aboriginal businesses.

“The ice cream range is the first of several products planned for release under the Gather & Co brand,” Mr Matera said.

“Over the next twelve months, each tapping into a different category, leveraging our strengths and aligned with a good fit for native ingredients commercially.

“The global confectionery market is valued at $1.9billion and currently does not have Australian Indigenous representation.

“I believe we are well positioned to carve a significant space in this worldwide market and enable more people across the globe to experience the uniqueness of our foods,” Mr Matera said.

Mr Iskov believes the ice cream range is a logical next step in response to people’s growing fascination and respect for native foods.

“The entire premise of my roving restaurant business, Fervor, is to provide a ‘culinary experience you can’t get anywhere else’ and harness locally sourced native produce,” he said.

“There is undeniable public interest and a thirst for products that both carry a story and pay homage to native food sources that have been used by the traditional owners of this land for centuries.

“I believe our Indigenous-inspired food range will be warmly welcomed on a global stage and may even set a precedence for more restaurants and retail outlets to stock Indigenous-owned products.”

The ice cream range is currently available at Gather & Co with further stockists to be announced in the near future as well including Boatshed and IGA .