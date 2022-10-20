School is back in session.

After spending five weeks in Australia’s top ten on Netflix, Heartbreak High has been renewed for a second season.

The rebooted tv series which was released on September 14 amassed over 42.6 million hours of viewing in three weeks.

Created by Hannah Carroll Chapman, the reboot played on the nostalgia from the original 90s original incarnation of Heartbreak High.

And it resonated with an Aussie audience through it’s eclectic references, edge-of-your-seat storylines and even an eshay love story.

The first season stars Kamilaroi actor Thomas Weatherall and Arrernte actress Sherry-Lee Watson.

It also stars Ayesha Madon, Asher Yasbincek, Gemma Chua-Tran, Josh Heuston, James Majoos, Chloe Hayden, Will McDonald, Bryn Chapman-Parish and Brodie Townsend.

In season one, audiences watch Amerie (Madon) become a social outcast at fictional high school Hartley High after she and her best friend Harper (Yasbincek) have a falling out and she’s outed for plotting the ‘incest map’ in the school toilets.

Audiences follow Amerie as she makes friends with Quinni (Hayden) and Darren (Majoos) while attempting to find her new normal and crushing on Dusty (Heuston) and new boy Malakai (Weatherall).

Season 2 will see the cast and creators return on Gadigal, Dharug, Dharawal and Ku-ring-gai lands for pre-production and filming.