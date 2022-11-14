Wiradjuri woman Barb Causon PSM has been appointed to the role of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Children and Young People Advocate by the Australian Capital Territory government.

The appointment comes as the Territory’s government progresses towards establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Children and Young People Commissioner as part of its commitment to fully implement recommendations from the Our Booris, Our Way report.

Legislation to establish the Commissioner position was introduced to parliament in September after the role was co-designed with the ACT’s Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community.

Ms Causon’s appointment is to an Interim Advocate role established to support First Nations children and their families while legislation for the permanent Commissioner position is being passed.

She brings a significant amount of experience to the role as a senior public servant and a key advocate for child protection reform to address the overrepresentation of Aboriginal families in the system.

Ms Causon said she will work to help and give a voice to children and their families.

“As a proud Wiradjuri woman, I am looking forward to bringing my personal experience and professional experience as Chair of the Our Booris, Our Way Steering Committee and Implementation Oversight Committee to the Advocate role,” she said.

Ms Causon applauded the ACT government’s consultation process in establishing the role Commissioner, which she sees as vital to providing stability for First Nations families in the Territory.

“I am also pleased to see that the ACT government has undertaken an extensive process in conjunction with Jumbunna Institute to set up the critical role of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Children and Young People Commissioner,” she said.

“The Commissioner role will help reduce the number of our children entering the system, improve the experience of our children who are in out of home care and restore children to their families wherever possible.”

ACT Minister for Human Rights Tara Cheyne said it is important that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander families in the Territory are supported in the interim by a trusted member of the Indigenous community.

“I am very pleased that Ms Causon, a Wiradjuri woman with significant experience supporting the interests of families and children involved in the child protection system, will fill the role of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Children and Young People Advocate while the Commissioner role is being established,” she said.

“As we work to progress the commissioner role, we know that children and their families need this engagement now, and this Interim Advocate role is critical to delivering that.

“Ms Causon is a trusted member of the community and will play a key leadership role to help improve services and outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children and their families.”

The Our Booris, Our Way Report recommended a new specialist Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Children and Young People Commissioner to help address the overrepresentation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander young people in the child protection system and ensure their needs are better met within the system.

Minister for Families and Community Services Rachel Stephen-Smith said the ACT government is committed to implementing the Our Booris, Our Way recommendations to achieve positive outcomes for all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children, young people and their families.

“Ms Causon has been key in steering the Our Booris, Our Way process and has a strong commitment to ensuring Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children live their best lives, connected to their community, culture and country,” she said.

Once legislation is passed, the inaugural Commissioner will act independent of government and engage regularly with the ACT’s First Nations community.

With legislation due to be passed by the end of the year, it is expected that the government will begin recruiting for the Commissioner in early 2023.