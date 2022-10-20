The remote communities of Far North Queensland and the Torres Strait can look forward to improved food shopping as their local supermarkets are now being stocked consistently.

Remote store operator Community Enterprise Queensland has announced a partnership with Australian Grocery Wholesalers, a wholesale business within Woolworths Group.

Under the agreement, AGW will bring Woolworths products to CEQ’s extensive network of remote stores across Far North Queensland and the Torres Strait, and on Palm Island.

CEQ chief executive Michael Dykes said customers had already been praising the products now available in CEQ stores under the Woolworths banner.

“The feedback we’ve had so far on the new range has been encouraging,” he said.

“Serving remote local communities is very different from the locations that Woolworths primarily operate in.

“Our customers do not have the opportunity to go to the next store if we have items that are not available”

AGW will utilise Australia’s largest food and grocery supply chain network to underpin the safety and continuity of food supply in these remote communities.

Woolworths Wholesale general manager Shaun Burton said the deal would improve health in remote communities.

“Drawing on our respective strengths, we’re confident our partnership will help deliver a better food and grocery shopping experience for Far North Queensland and Torres Strait communities,” he said. said.

“In doing so, we also hope to have a positive impact on health outcomes and contribute to closing the relevant gaps in this space.”

As part of the agreement, AGW is assisting CEQ’s remote store teams with retail training via coaching and mentoring, as well as online support from Woolworths Food Academy.

While this is Woolworths Group’s first commercial arrangement into remote communities, the company has supported supply and food relief to impacted remote communities during severe weather events and during the COVID-19 pandemic.