The Australian Fashion Council has launched a world-first Australian Fashion trademark for fashion brands to seek new product certification.

Four First Nations owned fashion brands have been chosen as part of the trademark’s launch in the Australian Fashion Council’s campaign, Down Under in Front.

MAARA Collective, Ngali, Ihraa Swim and Liandra Swim are all part of the first cohort to be certified with the Australian Fashion trademark.

The Down Under In Front campaign aims to characterise Australian fashion by its effortless style, raw nature, boundless optimism and fearless innovation.

Wiradjuri founder and designer of Ngali Denni Francisco said it was impossible to have an Australian Fashion trademark without First Nations involvement.

“You can’t have an Australian fashion brand, logo, without First Nations involvement,” she said.

“I think for First Nations brand to be a part of that, I think that’s an important thing.

“And then also for representation, easily being identified here by consumers.”

As part of the new trademark, all brands which carry the label must meet the certification criteria which includes an authentic Australian design, alignment with the Australian fashion brand, environmental commitment and a social impact commitment.

Australian Fashion Council executive officer Leila Naja Hibri said the label would put Australia ahead of the fashion game.

“Australia wakes up first and celebrates the New Year ahead of the rest of the world. We host the first tennis Grand Slam and the first Grand Prix of each year,” she said.

“No other country in the world has attempted to brand and market its national fashion identity before.

“It shows that we are not afraid to break with convention and lead the world in re-imaging the future of fashion.”

Ms Francisco said the new trademark gave Australian designers a chance to be recognised on an international level.

“Italian fashion brands have a place in the world and so do French brands and so on,” she said.

“And I think Australian brands should have that place as well.”