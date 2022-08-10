A successful program combining on-Country ranger programs and education has been boosted by a $29m Federal Government deal as it marks its 10 year anniversary.

The Learning on Country program started in 2012 with four communities – Maningrida, Galiwin’Ku, Yirrkala, Laynhapuy – as the Indigenous Ranger cadetship pilot program providing field and classroom lessons to school students.

By 2018 this had expanded to include Arnham Land communities Ramingining, Milingimbi, Gapuwiak, Umbakumba and Angurugu.

Today 15 communties take part in the program which sees ranger groups work with secondary schools to promote both ways learning: the practice of combining the western curriculum with cultural education.

Northern Land Council chairman Samuel Bush-Blanasi said developing children into leaders was one of the most important benefits of the program.

“I have my brother’s two grandkids here… they part of the program in Barunga and so is young Jonas – I was there at Maningrida when he first graduated.

“Now he’s got a full-time employment, Bawinanga Aboriginal Corporation BAC ranger.

“It is our responsibilities as adults to make sure grandkids and kids to go to school.”

To mark the 10 year anniversary Federal Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney revealed a further six years’ worth of funding for the program.

National Indigenous Australians Agency group manager Sam Jefferies said the program brought hope for the future.

“I’m excited for the future of learning, on country and the opportunities it will bring,” he said.

Mr Jefferies said young people could use the program to gain knowledge of traditional culture and country.