New guidelines to improve the diagnosis and management of chronic kidney disease in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people have been launched in a bid to tackle one of the country’s biggest killers.

Every day, on average, 63 people with kidney disease die in Australia.

While the condition affects one in 10 non-Indigenous Australians, First Nations people are twice as likely to develop kidney disease and nearly four times more likely to die with it.

New guidelines are the results of four years of work from a federally funded project team coordinated by Kidney Health Australia and led by University of Sydney research program Caring for Australians and New Zealanders with Kidney Impairment.

The Recommendations for Culturally Safe Kidney Care for First Nations Australians were launched this week in Sydney and Adelaide.

Pitjantjatjara, Yankunytjatjara and Elder, Inawinytji “Ina” Williamson, who was forced to move to Adelaide in 2018 to access dialysis, formed the AKction group with Ngarrindjeri and Yorta Yorta woman Nari Sinclair, who is also living with kidney disease.

The AKction group, which has lobbied governments for improvements for rural and remote renal patients, advised Kidney Health Australia throughout its research on the guidelines.

“It’s about time people listened. We want action,” Ms Sinclair said.

“The guidelines are important because they show health services and specialists are listening and coming on our journey. Our families are important along this kidney journey, we need to include them too.”

Kidney Health Australia chief executive Chris Forbes the guidelines would transform diagnosis and management of kidney disease.

“Changes need to occur within the health sector to increase earlier detection of kidney disease within these communities and also ensure equitable and culturally appropriate care,” he said.

“Yarning Kidneys, a …consultation group with First Nations Peoples held across the country… identified the needs of the community and developed the central ideas that underpin the final guidelines.

“The end result are guidelines which are underpinned by community voice and outcome-focused, providing tangible and meaningful recommendations to implement across multiple levels of the health system.”

Recommendations include increasing self-determination and empowerment of individuals, and recognition of the importance of family, connection to Country, and spirituality to health and wellbeing.

The guidelines also encourage health services to ensure transport and accommodation needs are prioritised, use interpreters where appropriate, employ Aboriginal health liaison personnel, and coordinate awareness campaigns including First Nations Peoples who have lived experience with chronic kidney disease.