Rupertswood is credited as the origin of The Ashes urn, but another Victorian settlement further west lays claim to the heart of Australia’s true first cricket battles against the English.

Harrow is the last burial place of Unaarrimin, also known as Johnny Mullagh, who was born just 16 kilometres away at a 19th century station that bears his adopted surname.

Unaarrimin was arguably the most influential cricketer on the 1868 Aboriginal tour of England, also Australia’s first, to the point that the local discovery centre is primarily dedicated to his lasting legacy.

The story of how the Jardwadjali man lived and discovered the game is so compelling that even Sir Donald Bradman takes a back seat at the Johnny Mullagh Interpretive Centre.

A new research project by two Indigenous women more than 150 years since the first Australia cricket tour left home has detailed the team’s poor treatment from the English and Unaarrimin’s subsequent stance.

Film director Sasha Parlett and photographer Claire Letitia Reynolds collaborated over the past year on We Are One to document similar hidden tales.

“What was known was they basically said that the Aboriginal side weren’t allowed to eat in the lunchroom with the other cricketers,” Reynolds said.

“Johnny Mullagh didn’t want to stand for that.

“They were told they could go and eat with the servants or somewhere else.

“But he basically said, ‘I am not going to do that’, so he went out, refused to play the rest of the match, and sat out in protest about how they were being treated racially.”

The Aboriginal XI gave a good account of themselves against experienced English sides, winning 14 games, losing 14, and playing out 19 draws between May and October of 1868.

Unaarrimin delivered a staggering 1,877 overs, nearly half of which were maidens, in the English summer of 1868, capturing 245 wickets at just over 10 runs apiece.

After his death, aged 50, he was described in the local Hamilton Spectator as “the WG Grace of Aboriginal cricketers”.

Unaarrimin (Mullagh) has since been recognised as one of the 20 inaugural inductees in the Victorian Indigenous Honour Roll and a medal named in his honour is awarded for the best player at the MCG Boxing Day test.

Parlett and Reynolds found more compelling stories after they visited the western Victorian town and spoke to the descendants of two of the cricketers in the touring party for the documentary and photography exhibition.

“It was just simply amazing to go down to Harrow and meet and talk to some of the direct descendants like Uncle Richard Kennedy and Aunty Fiona Clark,” she said about the great-great-granddaughter of Grongarrong (Mosquito) and great-great-grandson of Yanggendyinadyuk (Dick-a-Dick),” Reynolds said.

Reynolds felt the exhibition’s artwork was “thought through quite deeply” to honour every person involved, both past and present, so to connect Indigenous interests back through country.

“We Are One wanted to kind of talk to not only the descendants, but also competitive and non-competitive cricket people to find out what their journey was and how they felt inspired by this first XI and who else may have inspired them for their journey,” she said.

by Andrew Mathieson