Six sets of ancestral remains will soon return to Country as community and government representatives attend a ceremony in Germany later today.

Awabakal, Mutthi Mutthi, Worimi, two Gannagal ancestors and one set from an unknown site in New South Wales, torn from their home between 1876 and 1902, will be repatriated from the Grassi Museum in Leipzig.

Community representatives will be joined by federal MP Susan Templeton, Department of Communications and the Arts director David Doble and assistant director Amanda Morley at the ceremony.

Ms Templeman acknowledged the “profound and ongoing pain” that cutting of cultural ties creates.

“In the 19th and early 20th century, the remains of many First Nations Australians were separated from their country and sent to museum collections overseas,” she said.

“Repatriations such as this are an important step in Australia’s journey towards reconciliation.

“In bringing these ancestors home, we strive to show them the dignity and respect that they were denied in being taken away from Country.”

The member for Macquarie thanked the State Ethnographic Collections of Saxony for their collaboration towards making amends for the mistakes of the past.

Representatives from Sydney’s Metropolitan and the Hunter’s Worimi Local Aboriginal Land Council’s have self-funded their trips to join.

The formal ceremony will be held today, 17 November, at the Grassi Museum.