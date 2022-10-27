The New South Wales government and the Aboriginal Languages Trust have launched a five-year strategic plan to increase the use of Indigenous languages in the state.

Developed through consultation with more than 400 people from Indigenous communities and organisations, the plan seeks to support language groups and raise awareness of the value languages have to communities.

Aboriginal Languages Trust executive director Clare McHugh, who is Gamilaroi and Dhungutti, told National Indigenous Times that Aboriginal communities’ custodianship of their languages is at the centre of the Aboriginal Languages Act and guides the work of the Trust.

“Communities determine the use, growth and Cultural integrity of their respective languages and the Trust will uphold each Community’s right to determine if they want to share their language with others, including non-Indigenous people,” she said.

Ms McHugh said that whilst some saw value in sharing language with the wider New South Wales community, caution is needed and Indigenous use of language must be prioritised.

“We know and the evidence supports that the health and vitality of Aboriginal Languages is strongly connected to the health and vitality of Aboriginal people and communities.”

“The process of revitalising language is a very emotional journey.”

Minister for Aboriginal Affairs Ben Franklin said Aboriginal languages are being reawakened by the love, commitment, and hard work of Aboriginal Language Custodians and their communities across the state.

“The New South Wales government promised in legislation and by traditional message stick to invest in Aboriginal language revitalisation efforts and we are delivering on that promise with a commitment of more than $138 million over the next 10 years,” he said.

“The Trust’s Strategic Plan presents the opportunity to take a unique approach to implement policies and programs that will create genuine intergenerational change, which will be achieved by initiatives designed by, with, and for Aboriginal communities.”

Ms McHugh said the focus now turns to designing the programs and initiatives that the plan outlines.

“By working alongside communities and designing initiatives that respond to their needs and can be measured based on communities’ own terms, will help to create genuine generational change,” she said.

“Overall communities and people across New South Wales have the same goal – to make languages strong and hear it used in everyday life.”

“Respect for local ways of doing things is very important. Respect for Aboriginal Language knowledge holders, living and deceased, is essential.”