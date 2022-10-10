A group of Indigenous students have become the first to complete a unique floristry course at TAFE NSW’s Illawarra campus.

The six-week course at TAFE NEWS Shellharbour combine culture and floristry to help students understand identification, storage and techniques needed to gain a foothold in the industry.

Student Margaret Mongta said she was amazed by the floristry skills she had already learned.

“I’m fascinated with the new skills we all learned,” she said.

“I made a basket flower arrangement in my second week. I thought it was beautiful, so I gave it to my daughter for her birthday.

“We really focused on learning and creating arrangements. Also, something I wasn’t expecting was that I find floristry very relaxing.”

Fellow student Selina Davis found the classes helped her explore her creativity.

“I’m learning and I’m being involved with other people, I’m not just sitting at home,” she said.

“This has given me inspiration to get out and do something.

“You never know, this might open our eyes up to start a business.”

TAFE NSW floristry teacher Collette Rixon said the course mainly used native flowers such as banksias and gumnuts.