Ngukurr Bulldogs are aiming to break a 15-year premiership drought in this weekend’s Big Rivers Football League grand final.

The Bulldogs – who finished on top of the BRFL ladder – will face the Katherine Camels this Saturday night at Nitimiluk Oval

Last year, Ngukurr fell agonisingly short, finishing second on the ladder and being eliminated in the preliminary final.

The 2022 team includes ex-NT Thunder players Jake Farrell and Cedric Robertson, while players such as Elijah Kelly and Brian Joshua have made a huge impact.

It will be a big occasion for the southern Arnhem Land community as both the men’s and women’s teams will compete in the grand final.

Ngukurr’s women’s team are in their inaugural season and completed the minor rounds in second place with 11 wins and four losses.

They are coached by Katherine District Football League legend and former best and fairest winner Lionel Thompson.

For the senior men, to be challenging for a premiership is a remarkable achievement given the club only returned to the competition in 2020.

Bulldogs wingman Jarred Andrews said a win this weekend would mean everything to him.

“It has been a long time since our last grand final, which was against Eastside in 2013,” Andrews said.

“The last winning one was in 2007 – so that’s 15 years.”

Ngukurr players, coaches and supporters face a seven-hour round trip each weekend, but the long-distance has not diminished their enthusiasm.

The Bulldogs are coached by Danny Daniels, and his son Joel Daniels is also an important member of the team.

Andrews said the coach was trying to keep things as normal as possible.

“He is telling us to focus on relaxing and being composed,” he said.

“It is important not to think about it too much and just focus on training.

“The season has been good – a lot of the boys have been coming to training and doing their thing.”

Despite some serious fighting within the community mid-season, the football club has been a safe space and a place where all family groups have felt united.

The on-field success of the club has resulted in big crowds at Bulldogs games and nearly the whole community of Ngukurr is expected to turn out for this weekend’s clash.